Marilyn Monroe’s Former Los Angeles Home Declared A Historic Monument To Save It From Demolition

FILE - The backyard of the home where Marilyn Monroe lived is shown after she was found dead in Hollywood, August 5, 1962. The Los Angeles City Council voted to declare the home where Marilyn Monroe briefly lived and died a historic cultural monument in order to save it from demolition by its owners. (AP Photo/Harold Filan, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans of Marilyn Monroe have won a battle to preserve her mark on Los Angeles and are a step closer to seeing a towering statue of the silver screen icon remain in Palm Springs.

The Los Angeles home where Monroe briefly lived and died in 1962 was declared a historic cultural monument on Wednesday, while a Palm Springs planning commission decision boosted chances that a 26-foot-tall statue called “Forever Marilyn” will stay there.

The historic designation follows a lengthy battle over the home.

The current owners live next door and wanted to raze it.

Their attorney asserts that remodels by 14 previous owners have left nothing reflecting Monroe’s time there.