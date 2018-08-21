Mark Rosen Grateful For Support While His Wife Fights Brain Cancer

Long-time WCCO-TV sports anchor Mark Rosen has been off the job the past few weeks helping his wife, Denise, recover from surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Rosen announced Denise’s dire situation on July 31, saying doctors discovered the tumor in the “blink of an eye.”

The announcement was met with an outpouring of support from viewers, friends, family, local television competitors and even national celebrities, like comedian Jim Gaffigan.

On Monday, Rosen stopped by the Channel 4 studios in Minneapolis and recorded a message to thank everyone for the well wishes as Denise recovers.

“I want to thank everyone for reaching out during this difficult time with my wife’s health. Honestly, all the kind messages have been overwhelming,” said Rosen. “Cancer has an insidious way of turning families inside out in the blink of an eye, but families have a way of fighting back even harder.

“So we fight on against this aggressive form of brain tumor, backed by an incredibly dedicated medical team and waves of positivity. I’m going to be away from the news desk a little while longer. In the meantime, we will bottle all the love and support sent our way.”

Source: bringmethenews.com