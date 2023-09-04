Marshall / Olivia residents injured in Renville County pickup/semi-truck crash

Four people were injured when a pickup and semi-truck collided in Renville County Friday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 1 Richard John Jueneman, age 71, of Marshall, was westbound on Renville County Road 4, while a International truck driven by Hector J. Martinez, age 35, of Olivia was northbound on Highway 71. At about 1:33 p.m., the vehicles collided at the intersection.

Jueneman was transported to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Martinez was uninjured, but his three passengers were transported to the hospital in Olivia with non-life threatening injuries: Jessica Casandra Martinez Ruiz, age 32, Julianna Martinez, age 7, and Citali Martinez, age 1, all of Olivia.

Assisting on the scene were the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, Olivia Police Department, CentraCare Ambulance, Olivia Ambulance, North Memorial Air Care, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.