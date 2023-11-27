Martin County Deputy honored for Towards Zero Deaths efforts
November 27, 2023 12:32PM CST
A Martin County Sheriff’s deputy was honored by the Minnesota Towards Zero Deaths for his work to save lives through traffic safety.
K9 Deputy Luis Figueroa received the prestigious TZD Education Star Award last week in Rochester.
Figueroa has facilitated traffic safety education at the local high schools through mock crashes and presentations on distracted and impaired driving. He is the Martin County Safe Roads Coalition Coordinator and local TZD law enforcement contact.