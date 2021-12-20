Martin County records 50th pademic death; 40th in Le Sueur County

Two area counties hit COVID-19 milestones as the Minnesota Department of Health recorded 45 new virus deaths Monday.

The death of two residents – one in their 70’s; the other in their 80’s – accounted for the 49th and 50th death of the pandemic in Martin County. In Le Sueur County, a resident in their early 80’s died, marking the 40th death of the pandemic in the county. A resident in their early 80’s in Redwood County died, and in Mower County, a person in their early 70’s fell victim to the virus. Monday’s deaths put Minnesota’s total at 10,156.

As of Friday, MDH reported 1,485 hospitalizations for COVID-19, including 366 patients who required intensive care. Much of the state was suffering from a shortage of staffed ICU beds on Friday, with south-central Minnesota showing 9% ICU availability in a capacity report.

On Monday, 3,339 new infections were reported by MDH. Here are case reports from a few local counties:

Blue Earth – 38 (3 probable)

Brown – 10

Cottonwood – 9 (2 probable)

Faribault – 10

Freeborn – 18 (2 probable)

Le Sueur – 17 (1 probable)

Martin – 15 (2 probable)

Nicollet – 14

Sibley – 5 (4 probable)

Waseca – 11 (16 probable)

Watonwan – 15

A breakthrough case report updated Monday shows 125,076 total breakthrough infections, with about 3.75% of those cases involving fully vaccinated residents. Of those cases, there have been 5,026 hospitalizations and 938 deaths. MDH says .028% of the breakthrough deaths involved fully vaccinated individuals.