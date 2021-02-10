Martin County resident dies of COVID

A Martin County resident has died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Tuesday.

The resident was in their 90’s, and one of six deaths statewide. It’s the 27th death in Martin County since the start of the pandemic, while Minnesota’s death toll stands at 6,308.

State health officials Tuesday reported another 586 new infections.

Here are the Southern Minnesota counties reporting cases:

Blue Earth – 16

Brown – 16

Cottonwood – 1

Faribault – 3

Fillmore – 3

Freeborn – 7

Le Sueur – 4

Lyon – 1

Martin – 6 (1 probable)

McLeod – 1

Mower – 5

Nicollet – 29

Nobles – 1

Renville – 1

Rice – 11

Sibley – 1

Steele – 6

Waseca – 1

Watonwan – 3