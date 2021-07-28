Martin County squad car crashes in Fairmont

A Martin County Sheriff’s squad crashed Thursday afternoon in Fairmont.

The squad was driven by Deputy Luis Fernando Figueroa, 23, of Fairmont, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. Figueroa was eastbound on Blue Earth Ave just before 2:30 p.m. with emergency lights activated when his squad collided with a compact SUV that was northbound on State St, says the report.

The SUV was driven by Jeffrey Sean Lupke, 50, of Truman. Lupke and his passenger, 72-year-old Suzanne Lupke, also of Truman, were both transported to a Fairmont hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Figueroa also suffered non-life threatening injuries, but was not transported for treatment.