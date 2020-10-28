Martin Luther College ends in-person instruction for semester

(New Ulm, MN) – Martin Luther College will end in-person instruction for the remainder of the semester due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Rich Gurgel, the college president, made the announcement Tuesday on the college website. Gurgel said despite students’ overwhelming cooperation with social distancing and quarantine protocols, in-person instruction couldn’t continue through November 25.

“The rising number of positive test results, and the rapidly growing number of close contacts that puts more students into quarantine, have brought the day when we cannot continue in face-to-face instruction and still maintain our safety protocols,” said Gurgel’s announcement.

In-person instruction and athletic practices have ended effective immediately, Gurgel said, but students who already have purchased plane tickets home for the holidays will be permitted to remain on campus. Classes will be paused until Friday so students who will travel home have adequate time to do so safely.

Students who are in isolation or waiting for COVID test results are required to remain until they are cleared from quarantine.

Gurgel also requested that students do not hold impromptu gatherings to say goodbye to one another, suggesting virtual goodbyes.