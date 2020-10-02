Martin, Murray County residents die of COVID; Minnesota reports another 1,000-plus cases

(Minneapolis, MN) – Residents from Martin and Murray counties were among the ten latest COVID-19 deaths in the state, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Friday.

The disease caused by the coronavirus has now claimed a dozen lives in Martin County, where health officials report a person between the ages of 75 and 79 died.

Seventeen new positive virus cases were also reported in Martin County Friday. Six of those cases involved school-aged children, ages 4, 8, 9, 11, 12, and 16, according to Community Health & Human Services of Faribault and Martin Counties.

County health officials said there are six patients ages 36, 41, 56, 58, 62, and 84, currently hospitalized in Martin County. A free COVID-19 testing event has been scheduled for next week in Fairmont.

The Murray County resident was in their late 90’s, according to MDH. It’s the third death in the county.

The ten deaths reported Friday put Minnesota’s death toll at 2,059.

Minnesota also reported 1,184 new virus cases, bringing the state’s total to 101,366. Healthcare workers account for ten percent of cases in Minnesota, with 10,603 medical workers testing positive for the virus.

Blue Earth County reported 10 new virus cases Friday, while Nicollet County reported eight. Brown County reported four new positive cases; Waseca County, two cases.

MDH reported that on October 1, there were zero patients admitted into the intensive care units, compared to eight people the previous day. One person was hospitalized with the virus Thursday, compared to 24 the previous day.