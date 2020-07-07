Mask up, Mankato! City council passes ordinance requiring face coverings

(Mankato, MN) – Face masks will be required in public spaces in Mankato beginning Friday.

The Mankato City Council passed an emergency ordinance Monday night with the required five votes. Council members Karen Foreman, Jessica Hantanpa, Mike Laven, Jenn Melby-Kelly, and Mayor Najwa Massad voted in favor of the ordinance. Opposed were Mark Frost and Dennis Dieken.

Hantanpa requested that the age requirement for masks be changed. The draft ordinance called for anyone over the age of two two wear masks. Hantanpa asked that the age be changed to 12, which the other council members did not oppose.

The ordinance goes into effect on Friday.