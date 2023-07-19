Masks Are Out At In-N-Out After Burger Chain Bans Employees From Wearing Them In Five States

NEW YORK (AP) — In-N-Out will bar employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week.

The policy, which goes into effect August 14, applies to all In-N-Out employees in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah, except for those who need to wear masks or other protective gear for job duties like working in the patty room or painting.

But in contrast to other states, employees in California and Oregon will still be able to choose to wear a mask in stores.

A company customer service representative confirmed the accuracy of the new mask guidelines with The Associated Press Wednesday morning.

In-N-Out’s press contact did not immediately respond to request for comment.