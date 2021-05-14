Masks off, Mankato?! City recommends CDC guidelines for residents

The city of Mankato recommends residents follow mask guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control, effectively ending mask requirements in the city.

When the Mankato City Council passed a mask mandate in early July 2020, it was before Governor Tim Walz mandated masks statewide. When a statewide mandate was issued, it overrode the city mandate. Furthermore, the city mandate expired on Sept 2, 2020.

Therefore, city officials say they’ll recommend that residents follow the new guidance released Thursday by the CDC:

Community members are encouraged to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Those community members who are fully vaccinated may resume activities done prior to the pandemic without wearing a mask or physically distancing (except where required by laws, rules, and regulations, including business and workplace guidance).

Those not vaccinated are encouraged to get their vaccinations. Find a vaccination site.

But don’t throw away those masks just yet. Residents should be aware that businesses can impose their own face mask requirements if they choose to do so.