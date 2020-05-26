Masks Required When Jackpot Junction Reopens Monday

Jackpot Junction will reopen June 1, with new guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The casino hotel will operate under reduced hours when it opens Monday under Phase I of Governor Tim Walz’s Stay Safe MN order.

Guests and workers entering the casino property are required to wear face masks, Jackpot said in a social media post Tuesday. Masks will be provided while supplies last, and can also be purchased in the gift shop.

Temperature checks will also be required for guests and staff, according to the post.

In addition, casino slot floor seating capacity has been reduced by nearly 50 percent, and only three players will be allowed per jackpot table. There will be no Bingo or pull tabs, and stylus pens will be available to limit unnecessary touching of slot machines and kiosks.

Limited food options will be available, the hotel will be completely non-smoking, and gym and pool amenities will remain closed.

