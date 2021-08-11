Officials with Mower County announced this week that masks will be required in all public areas in Mower County government buildings, such as the Law Enforcement Center and the Justice Center. The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Austin is also requiring masks be worn in all HRA buildings, including the Twin Towers, Pickett Place, Chauncey, Courtyard, and the Main Office.

The mask requirements are until further notice and apply to everyone regardless of vaccination status. County officials stated that the move was made in response to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recently elevating Mower County’s COVID-19 transmission level to high.