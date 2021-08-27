Masks won’t be required at New Ulm schools

Masks won’t be mandated in New Ulm Schools after a heavily attended school board meeting Thursday night.

After hearing public comment on the hotly debated matter of masking in schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the board voted on a motion to make masks optional, but not required for the 2021-2022 year. That motion failed.

A second motion to require masks for students only in Kindergarten through 9th grade ended in a 3-3 tie. Under this resolution, students in 10th through 12th grades and staff would not be required to wear masks.

The board declined to pass a motion mandating masks for all staff and students.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention earlier this month recommended indoor universal masking for students, staff, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, due to the spread of the Delta variant.