Masks won’t be required at New Ulm schools

Aug 27, 2021 @ 8:30am

Masks won’t be mandated in New Ulm Schools after a heavily attended school board meeting Thursday night.

After hearing public comment on the hotly debated matter of masking in schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the board voted on a motion to make masks optional, but not required for the 2021-2022 year. That motion failed.

A second motion to require masks for students only in Kindergarten through 9th grade ended in a 3-3 tie. Under this resolution, students in 10th through 12th grades and staff would not be required to wear masks.

The board declined to pass a motion mandating masks for all staff and students.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention earlier this month recommended indoor universal masking for students, staff, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, due to the spread of the Delta variant.

