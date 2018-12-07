Massive Christmas Light Display Flashes in Sync with ‘Baby Shark’ Song

If you’re a parent of a young child and you’ve made it this far into your day without getting the “Baby Shark” song stuck in your head, we have two things to say to you:

1. Congratulations.

2. We’re sorry, do-do-do-do-do-do, but that’s about to change.

We just had to show you this amazing Christmas light display from the Hinojosa family of Boerne, Texas, that’s synced to “Baby Shark.” 

Homeowner Beto Hinojosa used 100,000 lights in the massive display. Lights are wrapped around everything from the top of the two-story house to the mailbox. It has blinking decorations of candy canes, trees and a tunnel.

And everything flashes to Pinkfong’s relentlessly catchy song, “Baby Shark.”  It’s unbelievable!

