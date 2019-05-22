Massive Hot Dog Recall Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Vienna Beef is recalling over 2,000 pounds of hot dogs due to possible metal contamination, according to a news release published on Saturday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

“Extraneous materials, specifically metal” were found in beef frank links products at one of Vienna Beef’s plants, the report explained. Located in the Midwest, the 125-year-old company is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, sausages, and deli meats.

The recall includes six-inch and seven-inch skinless beef frankfurters sold in 10-pound packages that were produced on May 2, 2019. The packages contain specific case codes (013180, 013312, or 013490) and package codes (9122 or 9123). Also bearing the establishment code “EST. 1” in the USDA mark of inspection, the hot dogs were shipped to Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

The FSIS is concerned that the contaminated products could still be in customers’ refrigerators and warns those who may have purchased the hot dogs to throw them away immediately or return them to the store where they were purchased.

While no adverse reactions have been reported so far, the FSIS urges any customers who have experienced injury or illness after consuming the hot dogs to contact their healthcare provider.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall can call Tom McGlade, Vienna Beef’s VP of Marketing, at (773) 435-2204 or the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854).

Source: yahoo.com

