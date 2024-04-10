Matchbox 20 announced for Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair has announced Matchbox 20 for the 2024 Grandstand Concert Series.

The band will perform Friday, August 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $67 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12. Tickets will be available through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849.

Matchbox Twenty broke onto the scene in the mid-90’s and has amassed a string of hits, including the popular anthems “3AM,” “Push,” “Unwell,” and “If You’re Gone.”

They’ve sold more than 40 million records worldwide, dominated charts, garnered multiple Grammy Award nominations, and played to millions of fans across continents.