Matchbox Twenty to Celebrate 2020 with Summer Tour, Says Rob Thomas

Rob Thomas told ABC Radio in April that he and his band, Matchbox Twenty, wanted to get together and do something special next year because, after all, it is going to be 2020. “I just think the aesthetic is good to pass up,” he said.

Well, now it looks as though that’s actually going to happen.

Rob told Billboard that he and Matchbox Twenty will do a three-month summer tour next year. It’ll be the band’s first time on the road since 2017, when they traveled with Counting Crows on the A Brief History of Everything tour.

It’s not clear if Matchbox Twenty has any plans to make any new music, however. Their last album of original material was 2012’s North.

Earlier this year, Rob released his fourth solo album, Chip Tooth Smile, and he’s currently on the road doing a solo tour to support it. That trek is set to wrap up in Perth, Australia in November.

