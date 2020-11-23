Maverick hockey game postponed due to positive COVID testing

A Maverick men’s hockey matchup has been indefinitely postponed due to positive COVID-19 testing.

The series between Minnesota State University Mankato and Bemidji State University was set to continue this afternoon.

According to a press release from Paul Allen, Associate Director of Athletics at MSU, testing of the college’s men’s hockey personnel resulted in positive results, making the postponement of the series necessary.

Testing was also administered prior to Sunday’s contest between the two teams, but there were no positive results produced prior to game time, according to the release.

Monday’s match-up has been postponed indefinitely. Immediate future competition for the Maverick men’s hockey team will depend on the outcome of full contact tracing, which has not yet been completed.

The two-game series began Sunday with a Maverick 5-0 win. The teams are scheduled to play another 2-game series at the end of the week in Mankato.