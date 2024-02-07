Maverick Machine Band giving free preview performance

Minnesota State University Mankato’s Maverick Machine band has been selected to perform for the Minnesota Music Educators Midwinter Convention in Minneapolis next week.

The band will give a preview performance that is free and open to the public on Sunday, February 11 at 11 a.m. at Myers Field House on the MSU campus.

“The Maverick Machine was selected for this honor out of many submissions, and this is one of the largest honors we have received as a program” said Michael Thursby, director of athletic bands/percussion at Minnesota State Mankato. “We are the first pep band/athletic band to be selected to perform for the event.”

The convention is on Thursday, February 15.