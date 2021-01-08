Maverick Machine members to perform during virtual halftime of national championship game
Seven members from Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Maverick Machine Athletic Band have been selected to participate in a virtual halftime performance for the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
The MSU students will join nearly 1,000 band members from schools across the country during the performance on Monday. The game will be played in Miami, Florida.
The Maverick Machine is directed by Michael Thursby.
