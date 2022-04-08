      Weather Alert

Mavericks beat Minnesota 5-1 to reach Frozen Four final

Apr 8, 2022 @ 5:32am

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) — Reggie Lutz scored to break a second-period tie and Minnesota State scored three times in the third in the Frozen Four semifinal on Thursday night to beat big-city rival Minnesota 5-1 and advance to the national championship game.

@ap.news Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay (29) blocks a shot by Minnesota’s Mike Koster (6) during the third period of an NCAA men’s Frozen Four college hockey semifinal Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Minnesota State will play for its first NCAA hockey title Saturday night against Denver, which beat Michigan 3-2 in overtime in the early semifinal.

Benton Maass, Ondrej Pavel, David Silye and Brendan Furry also scored for Minnesota State, and Hobey Baker Award finalist Dryden McKay stopped 16 shots. Justen Close made 27 saves before he was pulled for an extra skater with 3:51 left, but the Gophers could not convert and Furry delivered an empty-netter.

@ap.news Minnesota State’s Benton Maass celebrates after scoring during the second period of the team’s NCAA men’s Frozen Four hockey semifinal against Minnesota, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Connect With Us Listen To Us On