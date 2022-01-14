Mavericks center Nathan Smith named to Hockey Olympic Team

Minnesota State men’s hockey junior center Nathan Smith will join his coach at the Olympics.

Smith has been named to Team USA for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, which will be held in Beijing Minnesota State University, Mankato Coach Mike Hastings will be an assistant coach with the team.

Smith is a Hudson, Florida, native and a three-time Central Collegiate Hockey Association Player of the Week honoree. He leads the country in scoring with 13-20-33.

Smith joins David Backes as Minnesota State men’s hockey players to have played in the Winter Olympics.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games are scheduled for February 4 through February 20.