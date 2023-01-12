River 105 River 105 Logo

January 12, 2023 10:47AM CST
Career Change For The New Year? Check Your Horoscope!

Thinking about a career change? Forget about hiring a life coach — just check your horoscope. According to astrologer Lauren Ash, each sign has an ideal job, so check to see if you can snag one that fits your profile, such as:

  • Aries: Entrepreneur
  • Taurus: Florist
  • Gemini: Lifestyle Writer
  • Cancer: Real Estate Agent
  • Leo: Content Creator
  • Virgo: Interior Designer
  • Libra: Personal Stylist
  • Scorpio: Investigative Journalist
  • Sagittarius: Flight Attendant
  • Capricorn: Graphic Designer
  • Aquarius: Park Ranger
  • Pisces: Self-Employed Artist

