Career Change For The New Year? Check Your Horoscope!
January 12, 2023 10:47AM CST
Thinking about a career change? Forget about hiring a life coach — just check your horoscope. According to astrologer Lauren Ash, each sign has an ideal job, so check to see if you can snag one that fits your profile, such as:
- Aries: Entrepreneur
- Taurus: Florist
- Gemini: Lifestyle Writer
- Cancer: Real Estate Agent
- Leo: Content Creator
- Virgo: Interior Designer
- Libra: Personal Stylist
- Scorpio: Investigative Journalist
- Sagittarius: Flight Attendant
- Capricorn: Graphic Designer
- Aquarius: Park Ranger
- Pisces: Self-Employed Artist