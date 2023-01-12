Career Change For The New Year? Check Your Horoscope!

Thinking about a career change? Forget about hiring a life coach — just check your horoscope. According to astrologer Lauren Ash, each sign has an ideal job, so check to see if you can snag one that fits your profile, such as:

Aries: Entrepreneur

Taurus: Florist

Gemini: Lifestyle Writer

Cancer: Real Estate Agent

Leo: Content Creator

Virgo: Interior Designer

Libra: Personal Stylist

Scorpio: Investigative Journalist

Sagittarius: Flight Attendant

Capricorn: Graphic Designer

Aquarius: Park Ranger

Pisces: Self-Employed Artist