Maybe Some Fortune Tellers REALLY ARE Legit

A Michigan woman recently visited a fortune teller for a tarot card reading, and if she wasn’t a believer in the practice before, she is now. The 59-year-old woman was told that a lot of money would soon be coming into her life, which is of course what everyone wants to hear. But when she got home, she sat and thought about the ways such a windfall could happen. That’s when she remembered she had purchased some scratch-off lottery tickets earlier in the day that she hadn’t taken out of her purse. So, she scratched them off and one of them ended up being worth $500,000. She said, “I saw the star symbol and thought: ‘Well at least I won my money back,’ assuming it would be a $10 win. Much to my surprise, I revealed a prize of $500,000! I tried to remain calm, but I knew right then and there this had just changed my life.” She plans to use the money to pay off her car and take a cruise. We assume she’ll also be spending some more if it at the fortune teller again.