Maybe You Should Just Name Your Dog “Treat”???

Just because your dog knows his name, doesn’t mean he comes running to you when you call it. But open up a bag of treats or call “cookie,” and the pooch is at your feet faster than you could say “good boy (or girl).” New research suggests that dogs are much more likely to respond to the word “treat” than to their own name. According to a recent poll, 47% said that their dog reacts instinctively when hearing the treat container opening and 52% run over when they hear you say “treat” or “cookie.” Only 37% of dog owners say their furry friends consistently respond to their name. So, get this, if the average dog knows five spoken commands, and one of those is “treat,” than that means that one-fifth of your dog’s entire vocabulary revolves around treats.