Mayo Clinic announces Mankato’s top baby names in 2023

Mayo Clinic has announced the most popular baby names in Mankato in 2023.

For girls, Ruby was the top name. Tied for second were Everyly, Olivia, Ivy, and Evelyn. Charlotte, Sophia, Collins, Eleanor, and Kinsley were tied for third most popular names.

For boys, Henry was the #1 name, with Everett second, and Myles and Oliver tied for third.

More boys than girls were born at Mayo Clinic Mankato this year, with boys accounting for 53% of the 1,180 babies born.