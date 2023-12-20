River 105 River 105 Logo

Mayo Clinic announces Mankato’s top baby names in 2023

December 20, 2023 9:50AM CST
Share
Close up of both of feet of sleeping 9 days old baby girl on Bed in Kyoto.

Mayo Clinic has announced the most popular baby names in Mankato in 2023.

For girls, Ruby was the top name.  Tied for second were Everyly, Olivia, Ivy, and Evelyn.  Charlotte, Sophia, Collins, Eleanor, and Kinsley were tied for third most popular names.

For boys, Henry was the #1 name, with Everett second, and Myles and Oliver tied for third.

More boys than girls were born at Mayo Clinic Mankato this year, with boys accounting for 53% of the 1,180 babies born.

Recent Posts