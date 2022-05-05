Mayo Clinic breaks ground on expansion & modernization project

Mayo Clinic broke ground Thursday on a major expansion and modernization project.

The $155 million project will add 121 new hospital beds and increase overall hospital capacity by 59% gradually over the next decade.

A three-floor vertical tower, which Mayo leaders say is the “marquis component” of the modernization project, will span above the existing emergency department, the Andreas Cancer Center, the heart clinic, and the specialty clinic foyer. The new hospital floors will link up to the existing structure.

Dr. James Hebl M.D., the Regional Vice President of Southwest Minnesota said the staff has dreamed and talked about the expansion for well over a decade. The planning has been happening for the last several years, according to Hebl. He said there are three main priorities that have been identified for the project: increasing capacity, modernization, and creation of a technologically advanced hospital of the future.

“With this project, we are creating a place of healing, innovation, compassion, as well as courage,” Hebl said.

Hebl said the modernization will enhance access to medical and surgical care, provide new cutting-edge technology and innovation, and ensure a seamless connection with Mayo Rochester colleagues for patients who need advanced specialty care.



The original hospital was built in 1951 and joined the Mayo Clinic network in 1996. Internal renovations and remodels have since the facility was built, but Mayo leaders noted that the infrastructure of the building is still from 1951, and say the campus has needed an overall upgrade.