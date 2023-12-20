Mayo Clinic donates $200,000 to Mankato-area organization

Mayo Clinic has donated $200,000 to Mankato-area organizations.

The recipients are ECHO Food Shelf, which will receive $100,000, the Minnesota State University Maverick Food Pantry, which will receive $50,000, and the St. Peter Community Free Clinic, which will receive $50,000.

“During this season of gratitude, we are honored to provide additional grants to organizations that do such incredible work helping to strengthen our communities,” says James Hebl, M.D., regional vice president at Mayo Clinic Health System.

The organizations were chosen based on community needs, how their work aligns with Mayo Clinic’s mission, and Mayo’s history of collaboration with each organization.