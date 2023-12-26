Mayo Clinic expanding in New Prague

Mayo Clinic has announced a $9 million expansion and renovation to the New Prague cancer center beginning in 2024.

The project’s key features include an integrated, full-service oncology department, eight infusion therapy bays, enhanced patient privacy and improved patient flow, exam rooms, dedicated offices for providers, a nurse station, and a break room.

“Our plans include creating additional capacity for patients, modernizing the facility, and improving efficiency by bringing the cancer and infusion therapy practices together into a combined location,” says James Hebl, M.D., regional vice president, Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Minnesota. “We are excited to continue to execute our strategic vision for the New Prague practice by transforming and modernizing the cancer center.”

“The cancer center project is the second phase of the strategic vision for the campus,” says a press release from Mayo. Phase one was a $5 operating room expansion and the introduction of numerous surgical specialties.

The number of cancer patients is expected to grow by nearly 9% in the next five years, according to Mayo.