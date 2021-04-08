Mayo Clinic expands vaccine program

Vaccination appointments at Mayo Clinic are now available to anyone ages 16 and older without a letter or notice from Mayo.

Currently patients of Mayo in southwest Minnesota can schedule a vaccination appointment through patient online services. Anyone who is not a Mayo patient can schedule by calling (507) 594-2100.

Mayo recommends creating an online account to avoid long wait times on the phone.

The number of appointments available will depend on the availability of doses. Patients are encouraged to take the first vaccine they can receive.