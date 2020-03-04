Mayo Clinic hosting celebration to launch Mayo Mile walking program

(Mankato, MN) – The Mayo Clinic Health System and the city of Mankato will host a community celebration Wednesday to launch the Mayo Mile walking program.

The event is March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lobby at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Lunch will be provided for the first 200 walkers, and samples of healthy food will be on hand. The clinic will also give away prizes, including concert tickets.

The Mayo Mile is an indoor walking path that travels through the skyways and arena. Two laps equal one mile.

The route will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with additional hours posted when the event center schedule allows.