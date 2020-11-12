Mayo Clinic implements no-visitor policy

Mayo Clinic will implement a no-visitor policy for emergency rooms and hospitals in multiple locations in southwestern Minnesota.

According to a Mayo release sent Wednesday, patients in Mankato, New Prague, Fairmont, Waseca, and St. James will no longer be allowed to have visitors.

The restriction will go into effect on Friday, Nov 13, but do apply to outpatient clinics.

Surgical patients will be allowed one masked visitor to accompany them to the pre-surgery and post-surgery areas, although visitors are not allowed to enter the hospital if the patient is admitted.

Compassionate exceptions will be granted on a case-by-case basis, including births and end-of-life care. No one under the age of 16 will be allowed as a visitor, and all visitors will be screened prior to entry.

The restrictions will remain in place until further notice.