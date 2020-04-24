Mayo Clinic Lake Crystal temporarily suspending operations

(Lake Crystal, MN) – Mayo Clinic has announced its Lake Crystal location will temporarily suspend operations starting next week.

Effective April 27, the suspension is “necessary to reallocate staffing resources to other critical care needs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to Gerald Kowal, D.O, Mayo Clinic Health System Regional Vice Chair of Clinical Practice.

In the meantime, patients can visit the Mankato Clinic, or use virtual care options, including the 24/7 Nurse Line and Express Care Online, according to a release from Mayo.

Patients should call (507) 625-4031 to inquire abut virtual video visits with a provider.