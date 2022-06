Mayo Clinic is looking for volunteers for Camp Oz, a grief support camp for children and teens who have experienced the death of someone in their life.

The day-long camp is scheduled for October 1 on Lake Washington and Madison Lake for ages 6 to 18.

Volunteers, including those with a mental health background, are needed to make the day possible.

Anyone interested in volunteering can email Jeanne Petroske-Atkinson or call Mayo’s Hospice Department at (507) 594-2989.