Mayo Clinic Mankato consolidating COVID testing & vaccination centers

Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato will consolidate its testing location and vaccination center starting next week.

COVID-19 testing will move from the Madison East Center to the vaccination center on 1315 Stadium Rd, effective Monday, May 17.

The move will allow for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations to be at one convenient location, Mayo says in a news release.

Testing and vaccinations will have separate hours, and both will require appointments.

Appointments can be made through Patient Online Services, or by calling (507) 594-2100. Appointments are open to non-Mayo patients.