Mayo Clinic Mankato named as one of America’s Top 100 hospitals

Mayo Clinic Mankato has been ranked as one of America’s Top 100 hospitals.

The recognition comes from Healthgrades, an independent health ratings company, which ranked the performance of nearly 4,500 hospitals in overall clinical excellence.

“We are both proud and grateful of our staff’s ongoing commitment to our Mayo Clinic values and putting the needs of the patient first,” says James Hebl, vice president, Mayo Clinic Health System-Southwest Minnesota Region. National recognition such as this truly reflects that commitment.”

In addition to making the 100 Best Hospitals list, Mayo Clinic Mankato also received awards for America’s 100 Best Critical Care, America’s 100 Best Pulmonary Care, and state ranking awards for cardiology, critical care, and pulmonary care.