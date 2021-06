Mayo Clinic’s Northridge location will hold an active shooter drill this week.

The staff will practice the Department of Homeland Security’s Run, Hide, Fight-Active Shooter Protocol during the exercise. Staff file out of the building and go to designated locations. There will be no weapons real or fake used as part of the drill.

Patient care won’t be affected, according to a press release from Mayo.

North Mankato police will be on-site to assist with the training.