Mayo Clinic Mankato recognized on “Best Hospitals” ranking

Mayo Clinic Mankato has been recognized on the latest “Best Hospitals” ranking released by U.S. News & World Report.

Mankato’s Mayo Clinic Health System rated “high-performing” in four specialty areas, including acute kidney failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure, and pneumonia.

“We are honored by the U.S. News & World Report rankings, and we are very proud of our staff’s dedication and commitment to quality patient care, which is clearly reflected in these rankings,” said James Hebl, regional vice president for Mayo’s Southwest Minnesota Region.

Mayo Clinic was ranked the #1 hospital nationwide, while its Rochester location was ranked #1 in Minnesota, a spot it has held since 2012.