Mayo Clinic offerings sports screenings for student athletes
Mayo Clinic Health System is offering sports screenings for student athletes across southern Minnesota.
Athletes entering 7th through 12th grade in the upcoming school year are eligible for the $20 screening.
Appointments are required at most locations and can be scheduled through the patient portal or the Mayo Clinic App, or by phone.
Here is a schedule of the screenings:
Mankato, 1400 Madison Ave., Suite 100AA
Screenings will be held on July 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. Call 507-594-2600.
New Prague, 212 10th Ave. NE
Screenings will be held on July 25 from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m. Call 952-758-4461.
St. James
The clinic will perform sports screenings on July 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the St. James Middle/High School in the mobile health clinic. Call 507-375-3261.
Waseca, 501 North State St.
Sports screenings will be held on Aug. 3 from 5 to 6 p.m. Call 507-835-1210.
Athletes can also receive immunizations during the screening.