Mayo Clinic reveals Southern Minnesota’s most popular baby names in 2020

The Mayo Clinic has revealed the most popular names for babies born in 2020 at three of its southern Minnesota clinics.

In Mankato, the top three names for girls were Evelyn, Zoey, and Charlotte. For boys, Owen, Jackson, and Oliver were the most popular.

In New Prague, the most popular girls’ names were Adeline, Addison, Abigail, Isabella, and Parker. Top names for boys were Henry, Ezra, and Jesus.

The most popular names for babies in Fairmont were Elise, Emma, Haley, Kaley, Kinzley, Luna, Maria, Nora, and Reagan for girls; Asher, Crew, Grayson, Hudson, Jameson, Michael, Miles, Oliver, and Theodore for boys.