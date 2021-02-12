Mayo Clinic to open Mankato COVID vaccination center

Mayo Clinic Health System will open a COVID-19 vaccination center in Mankato next week.

The center will open on Mon, Feb 15 at 1315 Stadium Rd, by appointment only.

The number of appointments will be determined by weekly state vaccine allocations, and patients must meet vaccination eligibility criteria. Mayo will contact those patients in advance. Walk-in appointments will not be available.

Patients with an online services account will receive a message when they’re eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment. A notification letter will be sent to those without online accounts. Patients can visit the Mayo Clinic website to create an account.

Mayo Clinic will receive a limited number of vaccine doses, according to a press release, and demand is expected to exceed supply for the foreseeable future.