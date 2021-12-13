Mayo Clinic to provide COVID-19 booster vaccinations for 16 and 17-year olds

COVID-19 booster vaccinations for 16 and 17-year-olds will roll out at most Mayo Clinic locations beginning Tuesday, Dec. 14. Like other patients eligible for COVID-19 booster vaccination, 16 and 17-year-old patients, who are six months past their initial Pfizer vaccination series, will be contacted through Patient Online Services or by letter. Appointments can also be made over the phone.

Mayo Clinic supports the decisions of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to authorize COVID-19 booster vaccinations for 16 and 17-year-olds. Officials with Mayo stated in a news release they they will follow the data and science that shows the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are safe and effective in preventing severe COVID-19 illness and related hospitalizations and deaths.