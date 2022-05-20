Mayo Clinic to renovate & expand Waseca Emergency Department

Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca will renovate and expand its emergency department.

Construction on the $4.2 million project will begin this summer and includes a new wing of exam and treatment rooms, a multi-function ambulance garage, improved vehicle entry points, and renovation of existing spaces.

“We are so pleased to see this important project come to fruition and for how it will benefit patients in the Waseca area,” says Martin Herrmann, M.D., Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca medical director.

Mayo says the emergency department will continue to remain in operation throughout the renovation and expansion.

The estimated completion date for the project is summer 2023.