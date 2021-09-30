Mayo Clinic will close outpatient services for staff ‘day of thanks’ in November

Mayo Clinic will close most of its outpatient practices for one day in November in gratitude for staff.

The healthcare giant said November 26 will be a day to offer the healthcare workers a day of thanks and give them time to recharge themselves. Scheduled surgeries will also be suspended.

Mayo Clinic President and CEO Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., says the decision wasn’t made lightly. “We realize that the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken an emotional and physical toll on staff,” a release from Mayo says.

Patients who have previously scheduled appointments in the area that will close on Nov 26 will be contacted in the coming weeks to reschedule those appointments.