Mayo donates $100k to Greater Mankato Area United Way

(Mankato, MN) – The Community Response Fund recently created by the Greater Mankato Area United Way got a big boost from the Mayo Clinic.

The health giant’s southwest Minnesota region announced a $100,000 donation to the United Way, which has partnered with Mankato Area Foundation to develop an emergency fund for nonprofit needs during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Words cannot express how grateful we are for the continued partnership of Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Minnesota,” said Greater Mankato United Way CEO Barb Kaus. “This donation will have a tremendous positive impact on our region.