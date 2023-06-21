River 105 River 105 Logo

Mayo Mankato support staff vote to remove union

June 21, 2023 9:49AM CDT
Share
Mayo Clinic Logo

Nursing support staff and clerical workers at Mayo Clinic Mankato have voted to remove their union, echoing last year’s vote by nurses at the facility.

A majority of the 186 Mankato Mayo employees voted to remove the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local 1856. 

The vote came after a petition was filed in early May by Mayo employee Melody Morris, who asked the National Labor Relations Board to hold a union “decertification vote,” at the Mankato facility.  

Recent Posts