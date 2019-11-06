Mayo mileage embezzler sentenced to probation

(Waseca, MN) – A Le Center woman accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from Mayo Clinic through her mileage reimbursement has been sentenced to probation.

Christine Chadderdon, 50, was convicted of gross misdemeanor theft by swindle in Waseca County Court Friday. Chadderdon was initially charged with a felony in May. In August, she signed a Petition to Enter a Plea of Guilty, which states her charge would be reduced to a gross misdemeanor if she appeared at sentencing with a $20,000 cashier’s check.

Waseca County District Court Judge Carol M. Hanks sentenced Chadderdon to two years of supervised probation. Cadderson was also sentenced to 365 days in jail, but the judge stayed 364 days for two years and gave her credit for one day already served.

Chadderdon must also complete a four-hour online financial management class. Additional restitution could also be ordered, pending a scheduled contested hearing.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester contacted police in October 2018 to report that Chadderdon had submitted fraudulent mileage logs between 2015 and 2018. Court documents say Chadderdon submitted nearly $72 thousand in bogus mileage reimbursement claims to Mayo Clinic.

