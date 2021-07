Mayo Clinic Health System will move its COVID-19 testing and vaccination to the Eastridge and Northridge clinics.

Vaccinations will be available by appointment beginning Tuesday, July 6. COVID-19 testing will be available beginning July 20.

The COVID-19 testing and vaccination center at 1315 Stadium Rd will close July 20.

Appointments for COVID testing and vaccinations can be made through Patient Online Services, Mayo Clinic Health System’s patient portal, or by calling (507) 594-2100.